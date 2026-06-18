Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Blue Jays' Mason Fluharty: Picks up first save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Fluharty turned in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Red Sox.

With Louis Varland, Jeff Hoffman and Tyler Rogers all having pitched in Toronto's previous two games, it was Fluharty who got the call with a one-run lead in the ninth inning Thursday. The southpaw made quick work of the heart of Boston's order, retiring the side on five pitches. Fluharty has been solid out of Toronto's pen this season -- he's allowed just three runs in his last 18.2 innings. Overall, he sports a 3.64 ERA with a 1.38 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB across 29.2 innings this season.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!