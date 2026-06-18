Blue Jays' Mason Fluharty: Picks up first save

Fluharty turned in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Red Sox.

With Louis Varland, Jeff Hoffman and Tyler Rogers all having pitched in Toronto's previous two games, it was Fluharty who got the call with a one-run lead in the ninth inning Thursday. The southpaw made quick work of the heart of Boston's order, retiring the side on five pitches. Fluharty has been solid out of Toronto's pen this season -- he's allowed just three runs in his last 18.2 innings. Overall, he sports a 3.64 ERA with a 1.38 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB across 29.2 innings this season.