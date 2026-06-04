Blue Jays' Mason Fluharty: Working as opener Thursday

Fluharty will serve as the Blue Jays' opening pitcher for Thursday's game in Atlanta, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The southpaw hasn't recorded more than four outs in any of his 32 appearances on the season, so the Blue Jays aren't likely to ask him to work past the first inning Thursday in what will be his third start of the season. Toronto hasn't named a designated bulk reliever to enter the game behind Fluharty, but Chad Dallas was added to the Blue Jays' taxi squad and could be formally called up from Triple-A Buffalo prior to the contest. The Blue Jays also acquired Simeon Woods Richardson from the Twins on Wednesday, and he could be an option to pitch in bulk relief if he's able to join the team in Atlanta ahead of the game's 7:15 p.m. ET start time.