Shoemaker was ejected from Sunday's game against the Rays in the middle of the fourth inning.
It's unclear exactly why the right-hander was ejected, but the was thrown out along with manager Charlie Montoyo after he got done pitching in the top of the fourth inning. Shoemaker allowed three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out seven over four innings prior to the ejection. Whether Shoemaker will face additional discipline remains to be seen.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Strong showing in Boston•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Hammered by Atlanta•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Expected to start Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Start vs. Phillies postponed•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Tosses six strong innings•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Starting second game•