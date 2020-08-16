Shoemaker was ejected from Sunday's game against the Rays in the middle of the fourth inning.

It's unclear exactly why the right-hander was ejected, but the was thrown out along with manager Charlie Montoyo after he got done pitching in the top of the fourth inning. Shoemaker allowed three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out seven over four innings prior to the ejection. Whether Shoemaker will face additional discipline remains to be seen.