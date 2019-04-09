Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Notches third win
Shoemaker (3-0) allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out four across 5.2 innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Red Sox.
Shoemaker allowed solo homers to Mitch Moreland in the first and Mookie Betts in the fifth but didn't allow the Red Sox to generate any big innings. Although the results weren't as pristine as his first two outings, those were relatively easy matchups against the Tigers and Orioles, and this was a step up in competition. The 32-year-old will take an outstanding 0.92 ERA and 0.71 WHIP into his next start, now scheduled for Monday at Minnesota.
