Shoemaker (lat) felt good after he threw 45 pitches during a live batting practice session Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays are still determining the next step for Shoemaker after his successful throwing session. He could throw again before returning to game action as the team hopes to stretch him out to around 60 pitches. The right-hander has had an encouraging recovery process so far and could at least be available if the Blue Jays make the playoffs.

More News