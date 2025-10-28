Scherzer allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three across 4.1 innings during Monday's Game 3 of the World Series against the Dodgers. He didn't factor into the decision.

Scherzer was hurt by a pair of solo home runs, one by Teoscar Hernandez in the bottom of the second inning and another by Shohei Ohtani in the third. He was later pulled after Ohtani plated a run in the fifth on a one-out double. Even so, Scherzer actually departed the outing with a one-run lead, which didn't last after Mason Fluharty gave up the tying run later in the fifth inning. Scherzer has been serviceable for the Blue Jays in his two postseason starts, giving up five runs (three earned) and striking out eight in 10.0 innings of work. He could be in the running for a Game 7 start or an inning or two in relief depending on how the rest of the series plays out.