Pearson was recalled by the Blue Jays on Saturday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

This will be Pearson's third separate stint in the majors this season. He's worked exclusively as a reliever, struggling to a 5.31 ERA in 39 innings. He's struck out 44.6 percent of the batters he's faced in 12 Triple-A innings this season but has seen that figure dip to 23.6 percent against big-league batters. Hagen Danner (oblique) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move.