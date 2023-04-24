Pearson is set to join the Blue Jays in Toronto on Monday and could be recalled from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of the big club's series opener versus the White Sox, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

The Blue Jays appear to have abandoned developing Pearson as a starter due to injuries having cost him extensive time in each of the previous three seasons, but the power right-hander still possesses the type of premium velocity that could make him a major weapon near the back end of the bullpen. He's flashed that potential thus far at Buffalo, pitching to a 2.16 ERA and 16:5 K:BB across 8.1 innings over his eight appearances. Once he's formally activated, Pearson could start out in a lower-leverage role out of the bullpen, but it's not difficult to envision him emerging as one of the top setup men for closer Jordan Romano if he can stay healthy and keep his free passes in check.