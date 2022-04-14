The Blue Jays are hopeful Pearson (illness) is ready to resume throwing off a mound this weekend or early next week, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Toronto is continuing to bring Pearson along slowly in his throwing progression after the hard-throwing righty recently battled mononucleosis. While advancing to mound work would represent a step forward for Pearson, he's still likely at least a week or more away from heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment. The Blue Jays are planning to have Pearson build up for starting duty, so he'll presumably require at least two rehab appearances or simulated games at lower-level affiliates before likely settling in the rotation at Triple-A Buffalo once he's formally reinstated from the 10-day injured list.