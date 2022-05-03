Pearson (illness) tossed a 26-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Pearson was able to mix in all of his pitches during the throwing session and said afterward that he felt good. The right-hander looks to be fully healthy again after he was diagnosed with mononucleosis in early April, but he'll still need more time to build up his pitch count. Pearson is expected to report to the Blue Jays' spring facility in Florida to continue his ramp-up program before eventually making his way to Triple-A Buffalo for a rehab assignment.

More News