Pearson is focused on improving his command this season, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. "In the Minors, you can definitely get away with being a little erratic because velo can help you out at times," Pearson said. "I definitely learned up in the big leagues you can't just throw it hard and spray it a lot. You've got to attack the zone and throw strikes and competitive pitches more often than not."

The young right-hander didn't disappoint with his raw fastball velocity in his debut last year, routinely popping 100 mph or more, but Pearson's overall results were disappointing as his location both inside and outside the strike zone was often erratic. A flexor strain in his elbow didn't help matters, but even if Pearson stays healthy in 2021, his ability to improve his command will be the key to turning his impressive arsenal into actual production. "I felt like early last year I was trying to paint corners too much rather than just fill up the zone with strikes," the 24-year-old said. "That's exactly what I did when I came back off the IL; just attack hitters and fill up the zone. That's what I plan to do in Spring Training and that's one of my goals; throw competitive pitches and strikes. I think good things will always happen when you're filling up the zone."