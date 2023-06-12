Pearson (4-0) picked up the win Sunday over the Twins, allowing one hit and striking out three over two scoreless innings.

The right-hander needed only 25 pitches (16 strikes) to knife through the Minnesota order, and he was still the pitcher of record when Cavan Biggio launched a game-winning homer in the bottom of the eighth inning. Pearson's four wins have come in only 16 appearances, including three in his last four games, and his 2.05 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 25:5 K:BB through 22 innings highlight how well he and his 98 mph fastball have adjusted to a high-leverage bullpen role.