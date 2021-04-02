Pearson (groin) is scheduled to throw off a mound Friday, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

The 24-year-old aggravated a right groin injury in mid-March and was previously limited to long toss, so a return to mound work is a big step in his recovery. Pearson doesn't have an official timeline for his return, but Toronto figures to remain cautious, especially since he already suffered one setback since originally suffering the injury March 4.

