The Blue Jays announced Tuesday that Pearson (lat) will be shut down for 3-to-4 weeks before he's re-evaluated, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

If Pearson's strained right lat has healed as well as the Blue Jays hope once he's re-evaluated, he'll be cleared to begin a throwing program. Even if Pearson remains free of setbacks and if the Blue Jays choose to have him prepare for a relief role upon his return, he'll still likely need at least an additional two weeks after being re-evaluated before being ready for game action. With that in mind, Pearson probably shouldn't be expected to come off the 60-day injured list until around the middle of August at the soonest, and a September return is likely more realistic.