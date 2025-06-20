Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Back from IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays activated Lukes (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Friday.
Lukes exited the Blue Jays' win over the Cardinals on June 9 with the injury. With Anthony Santander (shoulder) and Daulton Varsho (hamstring) still out for Toronto, Lukes will vie for playing time in the outfield alongside Addison Barger and George Springer. Luke is slashing .267/.360/.392 with four home runs, 21 RBI, 19 runs scored and one stolen base across 143 plate appearances this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Set for rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Placed on concussion IL•
-
Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Remains on bench Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Scratched with neck injury•
-
Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Taking seat Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Swipes first bag•