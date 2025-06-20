The Blue Jays activated Lukes (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Friday.

Lukes exited the Blue Jays' win over the Cardinals on June 9 with the injury. With Anthony Santander (shoulder) and Daulton Varsho (hamstring) still out for Toronto, Lukes will vie for playing time in the outfield alongside Addison Barger and George Springer. Luke is slashing .267/.360/.392 with four home runs, 21 RBI, 19 runs scored and one stolen base across 143 plate appearances this season.