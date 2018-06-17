Grichuk will start in right field and bat seventh Sunday against the Nationals, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Grichuk doesn't have a clear path to an everyday role, but he'll start for the ninth time in 10 games nonetheless due to a combination of injuries, players receiving days off for rest and Curtis Granderson's ineptitude against left-handed pitching. With a 10-for-31 mark at the plate and six RBI over the previous nine contests, Grichuk has certainly justified his extensive use since returning from the 10-day disabled earlier this month. He should continue to weasel his way into the lineup while his bat stays hot.