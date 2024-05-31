Tiedemann threw a 20-pitch live BP session Friday at Triple-A Dunedin, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Tiedemann faced hitters for the first time since being placed on the 7-day IL on April 18 with ulnar nerve inflammation. The next step for Tiedemann would be a rehab assignment, which would likely begin in the Florida Complex League or at Dunedin. Regardless, Tiedemann appears to be making strong progress and should be back with Triple-A Buffalo in June.