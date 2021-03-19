Ray's fastball averaged 96.2 mph and topped out at 98 mph Friday against the Tigers as he struck out seven and gave up one run on four hits and a walk over 5.1 innings, picking up the win, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

That velocity is up slightly from the average of 95.8 mph he recorded in his previous outing and up significantly from the 93.7 mph he averaged during his disastrous 2020 campaign. Few pitchers have a wider range of outcomes this season than Ray, who's recorded an ERA as low as 2.89 and struck out more than 31 percent of opposing batters in three straight years before falling flat last season, struggling to a 6.62 ERA and a 17.9 percent walk rate. If his spring numbers are any indication, he's set for one of his good seasons, posting an 18:5 K:BB and a 1.98 ERA through 13.2 Grapefruit League innings.