Borucki (hamstring) is scheduled to throw a one-inning simulated game Friday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Borucki threw 30 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday, but he'll be limited to just one inning during Friday's throwing session. If he checks out fine after the sim game, the southpaw will be in the mix begin a rehab assignment afterward, or he could join the Blue Jays' bullpen if they need additional relievers.
