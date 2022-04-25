Borucki was unavailable Sunday while dealing with a blister but is expected to be available Monday against the Red Sox, Gregor Chisholm of the Toronto Star reports.

Borucki presumably picked up the injury Saturday against the Astros, when he retired the lone batter he faced in his season debut. It's been a rough go early on for the 28-year-old, as he missed the start of the season with a hamstring strain and now has the blister.