Burr (shoulder) struck out two in a scoreless inning for Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.

The righty reliever has a 3.52 ERA and 11:5 K:BB over 7.2 Triple-A innings on his rehab stint, and he appears just about ready to come off the 60-day IL. Burr has yet to pitch in the majors this season after shoulder issues cropping up during spring training, but he could provide a boost to a Blue Jays bullpen that has handled a heavy workload in the first half. Over 32.2 innings for Toronto in 2024, Burr posted a 4.13 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 47:12 K:BB.