Ryan Burr: Elects free agency
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Burr (shoulder) elected to become a free agent Thursday.
Burr was removed from the Blue Jays' 40-man roster and has exercised his right to free agency. He's recovering from July 2025 right shoulder capsule surgery and might not be ready for the start of the 2026 season.