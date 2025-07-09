Burr exited Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the White Sox with a shoulder injury and will travel back to Toronto to undergo an MRI, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Burr missed most of the first half of the season with a shoulder injury and just returned from the 60-day IL to make his 2025 debut this past Sunday against the Angels. Burr threw 15 pitches Wednesday, recording two outs without allowing a base runner. It sounds like another trip to the injured list could be in his future.