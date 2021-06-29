Bergen was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

The Blue Jays needed to clear a roster spot after adding Adam Cimber and Corey Dickerson in a trade with the Marlins. Bergen owns a 1.69 ERA in 10.2 innings at the big-league level this season, though that comes with a 6:8 K:BB, which could make him an unappealing option on the waiver wire.