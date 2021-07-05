Bergen went unclaimed on waivers and was assigned Monday to Triple-A Buffalo.
Though Bergen posted a 1.69 ERA in 10.2 innings with the Blue Jays this season, he fanned just six batters, minimizing his appeal on waivers and resulting in his return to Buffalo. That being said, Toronto's continually fluid bullpen situation could have use of Bergen again at some point this season.
