Bergen (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday and subsequently optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.
Bergen landed on the shelf with left shoulder impingement in late May, and he won't remain on the big-league roster now that he's healthy. The 27-year-old posted a 1.69 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 6:8 K:BB across 10.2 innings prior to going down with the injury.
