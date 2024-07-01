Rodriguez (0-3) took the loss Monday versus Houston, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out six.

The 27-year-old rookie pocketed his first career quality start in his longest outing of the season. Rodriguez generated 13 whiffs out of his 83 pitches to produce six punchouts. The Toronto right-hander's ERA now stands at 4.63 across 23.1 innings with 23:13 K:BB. With this performance, Rodriguez is likely to draw another start over Bowden Francis. He currently lines up to make his next appearance against Seattle on the road this weekend.