Rodriguez earned the save in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Cardinals, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

With Jeff Hoffman unavailable after pitching on back-to-back days, Rodriguez was called upon for the save in the ninth and needed just 10 pitches to close out the win. The 28-year-old has been a steady presence in the Blue Jays' bullpen this season, posting a 2.97 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and 32:11 K:BB across 33.1 innings.