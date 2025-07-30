Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Wednesday that Garcia (ankle/elbow) could be a week or so away from resuming a throwing program, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Though Garcia was placed on the injured list July 5 due to a left ankle sprain, the Blue Jays recently revealed that he had also been experiencing ulnar nerve symptoms in his right elbow. He received a cortisone shot last week to address the elbow issue, and the Blue Jays are still waiting for the injection to alleviate some of the discomfort before clearing him to throw. The reliever will probably require a minor-league rehab assignment prior to being activated, so he's unlikely to be an option for the Toronto bullpen until the second half of August.