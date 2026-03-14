Garcia (elbow) threw off a mound Saturday for the first time this spring, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Manager John Schneider noted that Garcia is a "huge part" of Toronto's bullpen and that it was "pretty cool" to see him back up there. It has already been confirmed that Garcia won't be ready for Opening Day, but he will continue this throwing progression and should return to a late-inning role early in the season if he avoids setbacks.