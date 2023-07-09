The Blue Jays reinstated Pop (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Buffalo.

Before landing on the IL on May 5 with a strained right hamstring, Pop was a fringe member of the Blue Jays' 26-man active roster after compiling a 6.59 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 13.2 innings over his 15 relief appearances. Though Pop is now healthy again after making eight rehab appearances over the course of two separate assignments with Buffalo, the Blue Jays won't have a spot available for another low-leverage reliever.