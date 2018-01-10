Mann agreed to a minor-league deal with Texas on Wednesday.

Mann appeared in 46 games for Double-A Midland within the A's organization in 2017, posting a 4.40 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 75.2 innings of work. The 33-year-old is unlikely to graze the fantasy radar, but will provide more depth for the Rangers moving forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories