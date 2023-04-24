Minter (1-2) blew the save and took the loss Sunday, coughing up three runs on three hits and a walk in one inning as Atlanta fell 5-2 to the Astros. He struck out three.

It was a tough outing for the southpaw, who entered the game with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the eighth inning and promptly allowed a two-run single to Yordan Alvarez to tie the game. Minter then gave up another run himself before getting the hook in the ninth and watching Danny Young allow two of the runners he inherited to cross the plate. Minter has been tagged for five runs over his last two appearances, sending his ERA soaring to 5.73, and he's just 4-for-6 in converting save chances. With Raisel Iglesias (shoulder) set to throw live batting practice Monday before embarking on a rehab assignment, Minter's stint as closer could be ending on a sour note.