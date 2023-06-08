Smith-Shawver will make his first major-league start Friday against the Nationals, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Smith-Shawver worked 2.1 hitless innings of relief in his big-league debut Sunday versus the Diamondbacks and will now officially step into Atlanta's rotation for the recently-demoted Michael Soroka. The fast-rising 20-year-old was a seventh-round pick out of high school in 2021 and had exploded to the tune of a 1.09 ERA with 45 strikeouts through 33 innings (seven starts) this season between High-A Rome, Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett. He's a must-add for a favorable matchup in Atlanta against the visiting Nats.