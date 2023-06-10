Smith-Shawver didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 win over the Nationals, allowing two unearned runs on three hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out two.

A year ago at this time, Smith-Shawver was a teenager at Single-A just trying to harness his plus stuff and find the plate often enough to be effective. Friday, he made his first career big-league start and consistently dotted the inside corners of the strike zone with mid-90s heat while generating weak contact that his defense has some trouble corralling. The 20-year-old didn't show the dominance he'd displayed earlier this season as he made a rapid ascent through Atlanta's system, but that should come as he gets more comfortable in the majors. With Max Fried (forearm) and Kyle Wright (shoulder) out until at least the All-Star break, Smith-Shawver appears to be in line for a long look in the rotation, with his next outing potentially coming next week in Detroit.