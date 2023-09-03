Smith-Shawver (shoulder) was reinstated from Triple-A Gwinnett's 7-day injured list Sunday and recorded two outs while allowing one run on one hit and three walks in his start during the affiliate's 6-5 win over Louisville.

After being placed on Gwinnett's IL on Aug. 23 with right shoulder inflammation, Smith-Shawver returned in close to the minimum seven days, but he didn't look sharp Sunday. He spotted just 12 of his 31 pitches for strikes before being pulled from the contest midway through the first inning. Gwinnett may have planned on having Smith-Shawver handle a light workload in his first start back from the IL, so his early exit Sunday isn't necessarily indicative of a setback with his shoulder.