Braves' AJ Smith-Shawver: Not ready for activation

Smith-Shawver (elbow) will make at least one more rehab start with Triple-A Gwinnett, Ken Sugiura of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Smith-Shawver is in the final stages of his recovery from June 2025 Tommy John surgery. but he's not quite there yet. The 23-year-old right-hander built up to 58 pitches (28 strikes) with Gwinnett on Saturday, but the results weren't pretty as he gave up two runs on five hits and three walks over 2.1 innings. On the bright side, his fastball sat 95-97 mph and topped out at 98.7 mph before he began to fade in his third and final frame. Smith-Shawver's rehab assignment runs out July 29, and if Atlanta decides to max that out, he could fit in three more starts before coming off the IL.