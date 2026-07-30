Braves' AJ Smith-Shawver: Optioned after start

Atlanta optioned Smith-Shawver to Triple-A Gwinnett after Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Smith-Shawver gave up two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters in 4.1 innings during the first game of Wednesday's twin bill. It marked his first time pitching in the majors since undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2025. However, his time with the big club will be short-lived, and he'll now return to Triple-A, where he posted a 1.69 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB in 10.2 innings during his rehab assignment. The 23-year-old righty figures to be a favorite to return to Atlanta if its rotation depth is tested during the final months of the season.