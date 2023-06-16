Smith-Shawver (1-0) earned the win Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over 5.2 innings against the Rockies. He struck out six.

Smith-Shawver was solid Thursday, earning his first major-league win in his second start. Through his first two outings (13.1 innings), Smith-Shawver has a 2.03 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB after pitching to a 1.09 ERA in 33 innings in Triple-A. He's certainly earned a spot in Atlanta's rotation while Max Fried (forearm) and Kyle Wright (shoulder) are sidelined. Smith-Shawver tentatively lines up for a road matchup with the Phillies in his next outing.