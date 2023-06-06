Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos confirmed Tuesday that Smith-Shawver will make his first major-league start this weekend against the Nationals, Jeff Schultz of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

The start will either be Friday or Saturday. Whatever the case, it's a highly favorable matchup for the young right-hander at home in Truist Park. Smith-Shawver fanned three batters over 2.1 hitless innings of relief in his MLB debut Sunday at Arizona, building on the 1.09 ERA and 45:12 K:BB he had compiled through 33 innings (seven starts) this season in the minors. The young right-hander should be rostered everywhere as he slides into Atlanta's rotation following the Monday demotion of Michael Soroka.