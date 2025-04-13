Smith-Shawver did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 win against the Rays, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over five innings.
Smith-Shawver tossed 55 of 91 pitches for strikes while inducing 10 whiffs, including seven on his splitter. While an Atlanta comeback ultimately prevented the 22-year-old from falling to 0-3, this was his best outing of the season. He'll take a 4.61 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB across 13.2 innings into a favorable matchup with the Twins next weekend.
More News
-
Braves' AJ Smith-Shawver: Falls to 0-2•
-
Braves' AJ Smith-Shawver: Short outing vs. Padres•
-
Braves' AJ Smith-Shawver: Set for rotation spot•
-
Braves' AJ Smith-Shawver: Could be part of initial rotation•
-
Braves' AJ Smith-Shawver: Impressing in camp•
-
Braves' AJ Smith-Shawver: Still in mix for rotation spot•