Smith-Shawver did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 win against the Rays, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over five innings.

Smith-Shawver tossed 55 of 91 pitches for strikes while inducing 10 whiffs, including seven on his splitter. While an Atlanta comeback ultimately prevented the 22-year-old from falling to 0-3, this was his best outing of the season. He'll take a 4.61 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB across 13.2 innings into a favorable matchup with the Twins next weekend.