Smith-Shawver will be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Thursday against the Cubs, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Thursday's start will be Smith-Shawver's first appearance in the majors since late July, when he surrendered three runs over five innings against the Brewers. On the season, he holds a 4.57 ERA and 1.25 WHIP through 21.2 innings in the big leagues, and he will likely return to Triple-A immediately after making his start.