Atlanta optioned Winans to Triple-A Gwinnett following its 9-4 loss to Cincinnati in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday.

Called up from Gwinnett earlier in the day to make his second start of the season with Atlanta in the opening game of the twin bill, Winans dropped to 0-2 after giving up seven earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over 2.2 innings. Though Atlanta has a spot open in its rotation with Max Fried (forearm) on the injured list, Winans took himself out of consideration for another start after his rough showing Wednesday. Atlanta called up lefty Zach Logue from Gwinnett in a corresponding move to provide some length out of the bullpen for the second game of the doubleheader.