Winans was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett following his start Saturday against the Brewers, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Winans pitched quite well in his MLB debut Saturday at Milwaukee, scattering two earned runs on five hits and one walk over 4.1 innings while striking out five. Atlanta has two scheduled days off next week, though, and can roll with a smaller rotation mix until Max Fried (forearm) returns around the beginning of August. It's unclear when Winans might get another shot in the bigs.