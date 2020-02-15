Braves' Bryce Ball: Making good first impression
Ball has wowed the Atlanta coaching staff with his raw power to begin spring training, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
"That's a big kid," Braves manager Brian Snitker said of the 6-foot-6 first baseman. "I just saw him (Wednesday) for the first time. He's a big, strong young man. I had really good reports on him. We'll see. I'm gonna give him a chance to play while he's here. But he has the physical tools, and the guys really like him in the minor leagues." The 21-year-old was an unheralded 24th-round pick out of Dallas Baptist University in last year's draft, but Ball's imposing physique and Cody Bellinger-like swing allowed him to post a .337/.367/.547 slash line in 21 games for Low-A Rome in his pro debut. With Freddie Freeman entrenched at first base in Atlanta, there's no reason for the club to rush Ball up the ladder even if he proves to be a phenom, but another impressive campaign in the lower minors in 2020 will have him shooting up prospect rankings.
