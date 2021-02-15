Ball was invited to Atlanta's major-league camp Monday.
Ball will get to work out with the team's big-league coaching staff for a few weeks, though he won't be joining them on a permanent basis any time soon. He impressed in 62 games in the low minors in 2019 after getting drafted in the 24th round, hitting .329/.395/.628, but the canceled minor-league campaign last season robbed him of the chance to continue his climb up the ladder. Strictly a first baseman, Ball will need to keep slugging in the upper minors before earning serious consideration for a roster spot.