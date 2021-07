Ball was traded to the Cubs in exchange for Joc Pederson on Thursday.

Ball has spent the entire 2021 season with High-A Rome, hitting .208/.362/.405. The first base prospect has struggled with a 27.8 strikeout rate, but has still managed a 112 wRC+ thanks in part to an 18.9 percent walk rate. Ball was invited to Atlanta's big-league camp in spring training but isn't likely to reach the big leagues for a couple more seasons.