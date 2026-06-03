Braves' Bryce Elder: Bounces back with quality start

Elder (5-3) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six across 6.2 innings.

Elder was looking to bounce back from his last start against the Red Sox on Wednesday, when he allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits across 3.1 innings. He gave up a two-run home run to Kazuma Okamoto in the second frame of Tuesday's outing, but Elder limited the Jays to just one more run for the remainder of his start, finishing with 12 whiffs, seven ground outs and 64 strikes on 103 pitches. Elder is up to nine quality starts this season, which is tied for most in the majors with Chris Sale, Cristopher Sanchez and Michael Wacha. Elder will take a 2.63 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 78.2 innings into his next start, which is slated for this weekend at home against the Pirates.