Elder allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over six innings in a no-decision versus Milwaukee on Sunday.

After allowing seven runs in each of his last two starts, Elder was able to get himself back on track. He allowed a solo home run to Brice Turang in this contest, which was the fourth homer Elder's given up in his last three outings. He's surrendered just 12 long balls all season. The 24-year-old is at a 3.30 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 86:37 K:BB through 114.2 innings over 20 starts this season. Elder is projected for a rematch with the Brewers in Atlanta in his next start.