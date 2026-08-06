Braves' Bryce Elder: Brilliant in eighth win

Elder (8-6) notched the win Wednesday against Miami, allowing one run on one hit and two walks in seven innings. He struck out three.

Elder was magnificent Wednesday, keeping the Marlins out of the hit column until Jakob Marsee doubled during the fifth inning and then for the remainder of his outing. The right-hander has looked far better on the mound overall since Atlanta skipped his turn in the rotation prior to the All-Star break, delivering a 2.57 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over his past five outings (28 frames). Elder is set to take a 3.69 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 104:42 K:BB across 126.2 innings in 2026 into a favorable home matchup against the last-place Mets.